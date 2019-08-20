Man charged in connection with kidnapping, stalking of Indiana teen

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the kidnapping of a teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert last weekend.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn is facing 21 felony counts including kidnapping, confinement, battery and stalking, according to the Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said he used a knife to abduct his 16-year-old victim.

The girl’s family had previously obtained an order of protection against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking the girl.

He is accused of taking her from her car on Saturday and then driving her to Arkansas.

The girl was found safe by the police on Sunday and returned home to northwest Indiana on Monday morning.

Curry-Fishtorn is being held in Arkansas pending extradition.