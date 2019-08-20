Man charged in connection with kidnapping, stalking of Indiana teen

Posted 4:39 PM, August 20, 2019, by

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the kidnapping of a teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert last weekend.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn is facing 21 felony counts including kidnapping, confinement, battery and stalking, according to the Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

Curry-Fishtorn

Prosecutors said he used a knife to abduct his 16-year-old victim.

The girl’s family had previously obtained an order of protection against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking the girl.

He is accused of taking her from her car on Saturday and then driving her to Arkansas.

The girl was found safe by the police on Sunday and returned home to northwest Indiana on Monday morning.

Curry-Fishtorn is being held in Arkansas pending extradition.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.