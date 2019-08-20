Lunchbreak: Deep Fried Catfish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Veda Page Head Chef / Owner of Just Like Mama’s of Maywood

http://www.justlikemamascatering.com

Events:

GRAND OPENING OF JUST LIKE MAMA’S OF MAYWOOD

1117 South 18th Avenue

Maywood, Illinois 60153

773-383-7231

Coming in the Fall of 2019

+

*Other Upcoming events*

Thornton Township Summer Festival

Saturday August 24, 2019

12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

15800 State St., South Holland, IL

http://www.thorntontownship.com/taste-of-thornton-township/

Robbins Summerfest- Stepping with the Stars

Friday August 30th - Saturday August 31, 2019

Friday: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

13800 Trumbull Ave., Robbins, IL

Maywood Summerfest

September 13-15, 2019

Friday: 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Saturday: 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park

4th Ave. & Oak Street, Maywood, IL

Recipe:

DEEP FRIED CATFISH

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of seafood seasoning

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 pound of catfish filets

1 ½ cups yellow cornmeal

1 gallon vegetable oil for deep frying

Directions: