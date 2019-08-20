Lunchbreak: Deep Fried Catfish

Posted 12:44 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, August 20, 2019

Veda Page Head Chef / Owner of Just Like Mama’s of Maywood

http://www.justlikemamascatering.com

Events:

GRAND OPENING OF JUST LIKE MAMA’S OF MAYWOOD

1117 South 18th Avenue

Maywood, Illinois 60153

773-383-7231

Coming in the Fall of 2019

+

*Other Upcoming events*

Thornton Township Summer Festival

Saturday August 24, 2019

12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

15800 State St., South Holland, IL

http://www.thorntontownship.com/taste-of-thornton-township/

Robbins Summerfest- Stepping with the Stars

Friday August 30th - Saturday August 31, 2019

Friday: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

13800 Trumbull Ave., Robbins, IL

Maywood Summerfest

September 13-15, 2019

Friday: 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Saturday: 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park

4th Ave. & Oak Street, Maywood, IL

Recipe:

DEEP FRIED CATFISH

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of seafood seasoning

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 pound of catfish filets

1 ½ cups yellow cornmeal

1 gallon vegetable oil for deep frying

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine the seafood seasoning, black pepper, and garlic powder. Place the fillets in the bowl and massage the seasonings to coat the fish.
  2. Place cornmeal in a medium bowl. Add fish, one at a time, and toss until evenly coated.
  3. Heat oil in deep fryer to 375 degrees F.
  4. Deep fry fillets until golden brown, about 12 minutes.
  5. Before plating, drain the excess oil by placing the fillets on a paper towel.
  6. Enjoy
