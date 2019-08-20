Lunchbreak: Deep Fried Catfish

Veda Page Head Chef / Owner of Just Like Mama’s of Maywood
http://www.justlikemamascatering.com
Events:
GRAND OPENING OF JUST LIKE MAMA’S OF MAYWOOD
1117 South 18th Avenue
Maywood, Illinois 60153
773-383-7231
Coming in the Fall of 2019
+
*Other Upcoming events*
Thornton Township Summer Festival
Saturday August 24, 2019
12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
15800 State St., South Holland, IL
http://www.thorntontownship.com/taste-of-thornton-township/
Robbins Summerfest- Stepping with the Stars
Friday August 30th - Saturday August 31, 2019
Friday: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
13800 Trumbull Ave., Robbins, IL
Maywood Summerfest
September 13-15, 2019
Friday: 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Saturday: 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Veteran’s Memorial Park
4th Ave. & Oak Street, Maywood, IL
Recipe:
DEEP FRIED CATFISH
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon of seafood seasoning
1 teaspoon of black pepper
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
1 pound of catfish filets
1 ½ cups yellow cornmeal
1 gallon vegetable oil for deep frying
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine the seafood seasoning, black pepper, and garlic powder. Place the fillets in the bowl and massage the seasonings to coat the fish.
- Place cornmeal in a medium bowl. Add fish, one at a time, and toss until evenly coated.
- Heat oil in deep fryer to 375 degrees F.
- Deep fry fillets until golden brown, about 12 minutes.
- Before plating, drain the excess oil by placing the fillets on a paper towel.
- Enjoy