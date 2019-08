Late this morning, a line of strong thunderstorms is approaching the far western portions of the metro area. Though not severe at this time, this line is expected to produce a period of heavy rain and wind gusts to 50 mph. Small hail is also possible.

Radar imagery shows a mid-level, thunderstorm complex-induced circulation just east of the Quad Cities. This feature will track east through early afternoon bringing a threat of heavy rainfall, especially along the I-88 corridor.