Homeowner shoots intruder outside West Side home

CHICAGO — Chicago police are questioning a homeowner who shot an intruder outside his West Side home.

It happened at about 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Walnut.

Police said the homeowner spotted the man in his backyard and shot him in the thigh.

The wounded man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he's listed in good condition.

Police said the homeowner, who is a 54-year-old man, has a concealed carry license.

No charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is on-going.