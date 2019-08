× Cook County officer killed while helping stalled motorist in Morris

MORRIS, Ill. — A Cook County sheriff’s deputy helping a motorist on a northern Illinois street was killed when the stalled vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

Officer Ronald Prohaska on Sunday was working in the stalled vehicle’s engine compartment when the accident occurred on a bridge over the Illinois River in Morris.

According to police, several people were taken from the scene to Morris Hospital for treatment of injuries caused by the crash. Prohaska was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say Matthew Taylor of Morris was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed. Morris police says the crash remains under investigation.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department says the 50-year-old Prohaska was hired as a correctional officer in 1994 and became a deputy in 2004.

The department released the following statement in regards to the officer’s death:

Sheriff’s Police Officer Ronald Prohaska died Sunday following a vehicle accident on Illinois Route 47 at the Illinois River Bridge. Our hearts are broken and our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Officer Prohaska, 50, started at the Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and joined Sheriff’s Police in August of 2004. He most recently served in the fugitive warrants unit. Officer Prohaska was off duty and in his personal vehicle. The Morris Police Department is investigating.