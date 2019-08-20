19-year-old accused of threatening Chicago abortion clinic via iFunny appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago man appeared in court after being taken into custody on federal criminal charges after he was accused of threatening to kill people at a women's health clinic.

Farhan Skeikh, 19, was held in federal custody after Judge Susan Cox called him a danger to the community.

The FBI arrested sheikh on Friday at his home in Rogers park, three days after explicit threats were found by investigators on the website iFunny.

In a series of posts federal agents allege that Sheikh wrote, “I am done with my state and thier [sic] “expletive” abortion laws and allowing innocrnt [sic] kids to be slaughtered for the so called “womans right. I will not tolerate this anymore. Im DONE. On August 23rd 2019, I will go to the [Victim A] in Chicago on [Street A]. I will proceed to slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor I see in the area and I will not back down. consider this a warning for anyone visiting...”

Another post said in part, “May God forgive me for what I am going to do soon”

The FBI said it tracked the posts to other social media accounts and finally to the 19-year-old who admitted to the posts but downplayed them, calling them a joke.

However, the judge though called it deeply disturbing that a young man who showed a caring, positive face to those around him in person could post such violent, specific threats online

The judge ordered a mental health exam for Skeikh. He is due in court again of Aug. 30.

Sheikh faces federal charges of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

If he’s convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison.