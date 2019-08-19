× White Sox get first win in Minnesota this season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu hit a towering three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run second inning, helping Iván Nova and the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Monday night.

Nova (9-9) allowed 10 hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with both runs scoring among Minnesota’s first three batters of the game. Abreu connected for his 27th homer, driving a Kyle Gibson offering deep to the second deck above the bullpens in left-center field.

Nova improved to 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his last six starts. Alex Colomé worked a rocky ninth for his 24th save in 25 chances.

Gibson (11-6) surrendered five runs in 6 2/3 innings as the Twins missed a chance to increase their 2½-game lead in the American League Central over idle Cleveland. Minnesota returned home for the start of the three-game series after a 5-1 road trip.

Jorge Polanco hit his 18th homer for the Twins, who lead the league with 241 homers and have an extra-base hit in 79 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in team history.

Eddie Rosario hit an RBI single in the ninth, but Colomé struck out Miguel Sanó with two runners on to end the game.

Minnesota also got off to a fast start against Nova, but missed out on a chance for more.

Hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time, rookie Luis Arraez doubled over the head of center fielder Leury Garcia after a 10-pitch at-bat. Polanco followed with a double to right field and Nelson Cruz singled home Polanco.

Nova continually escaped trouble from there, stranding five baserunners over the first four innings.

Gibson got into trouble in the third. Ryan Goins singled in a run before Abreu went deep. Goins had three hits and scored twice.

Gibson retired 10 straight batters at one point, but Tim Anderson doubled to start the seventh and later scored on a suicide squeeze by Yolmer Sánchez.