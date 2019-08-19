Dear Tom,

What is the world’s highest dew point?

Thanks,

Harry

Will County

Dear Harry,

The world’s highest reported dew point is 95 degrees, recorded on July 8, 2003, at Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf. With a 95-degree dew point, the lowest possible heat index there (temperature also 95 degrees) would be 161. Surprisingly, some of the highest verified U.S. dew points were not observed on the Gulf or southeast Atlantic coasts, but in the Midwest. Weather historian Christopher C. Burt reported that it reached 88 at Moorhead, Minnesota on July 19, 2011, 88 at Newton, Iowa on July 14, 2010 and 90 at Appleton, Wisconsin, on July 13, 1995. Other high, but unsubstantiated U.S. dew points, include 91 at Melbourne, Fla., on July 12, 1987; and 90 at the New Orleans Naval Air Station on July 30, 1987. Chicago’s highest dew point—83 degrees on July 30, 1999.