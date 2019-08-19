“WGN-TV’s OUR MOM’S THE BEST PHOTO CONTEST” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, log onto wgntv.com/contest during the entry period between April 30, 2019 at 4pm to May 10, 2019 at 12 noon and click on the “Our Mom’s The Best” contest logo and complete and submit the registration form along with a photo of mother being entered. Limit one entry per mom. Photo must feature entrant’s mother (partner can enter children’s mother on behalf of a minor); mother’s face must be fully shown. Entrant does not need to be included in the photo, but must be related to the ‘mother’ in the contest, and receive consent from mother in photo to submit contest photo. All entries must be submitted online and received within the entry period. Incomplete entries and entries not submitted in accordance with these rules will be disqualified. WGN-TV will disqualify any entry that violates the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights), and/or contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, has multiple images (beyond 3 images), or has used ‘filters’ that alter the image beyond recognition, as determined by WGN-TV.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. WGN reserves the right to cancel or extend the contest if insufficient amount of entries is submitted.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: Entry for the contest runs from April 30, 2019 at 4pm to May 10, 2019 at 12 noon.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: All entrant submissions must be submitted by Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 noon. Once all submissions are received, one mom will be randomly drawn from all entries and declared the Grand Prize Winner on or about May 10, 2019. All decisions regarding the administration of this contest made by WGN-TV are final and binding.

If the winner is determined to be ineligible, cannot be reached by reasonable means within a reasonable amount of time (48 hours) or who otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules he or she shall be disqualified, and a new mom will be randomly drawn from the remaining entries and shall be deemed the winner.

5. THE PRIZES:

One (1) Grand Prize Winning mom will win one (1) $200 gift card to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont (ARV: $200), one (1) $200 gift card to florist Pesche’s Flowers and Garden Shop in DesPlaines (ARV: $200). (Total ARV: $400)

Prize will be awarded directly to nominated mom. The prize will be forfeited if the winning mom fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

6. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. Nominating entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 13 years and older at the time of entry.

b. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since December 10, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

7. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

e. Warranties: By entering, each entrant warrants and represents that his/her entry (photo) is the entrant’s own original creations, do not violate the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights and trademarks), do not contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, and do not contain fraudulent or false information about the entrants.

8. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

9. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at https://wgntv.com/privacy

10. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WGNtv.com’s “OUR MOM’S THE BEST” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 by June 10, 2019.

11. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending an envelope to WGNtv.com’s “OUR MOM’S THE BEST” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after May 10, 2019 and before June 10, 2019.