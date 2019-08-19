WGN-TV’S “FRIDAY FORECASTER” CONTEST 2019 OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, log onto wgntv.com/contests during the entry period starting no later than Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5am through Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:59 pm and click on the “Friday Forecaster” contest logo to complete and submit the registration form. Entrants must be between 2nd and 4th grade (ages 7 thru 10) at time of entry. Entrant must receive consent from their parent or guardian in order to submit contest video, and the video must be submitted by the parent or legal guardian. Each video must start with the following introduction “This is (child’s first name) from (your town)…” The weather forecast is up to the child’s imagination and can be shot inside or outside. Videos must be of your child only and must be sixty seconds (:60) or less in length.

(Video must be uploaded to wgntv.com. Video files accepted include .avi, .mov, .qt, .mp4, .mpeg, .wmv, .mpg. Maximum file size = 200 MB. Entry form includes the name and age of the child, names and ages of the parent or guardian doing the submission as well as their address. Limit one entry per child. Video submitted for WGN-TV’s “Friday Forecaster” must feature the child’s weather forecast only. All entries must be submitted online, and received within the entry period. Incomplete entries and entries not submitted in accordance with these rules will be disqualified. WGN-TV may disqualify any entry that violates the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights), and/or contains offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, as determined by WGN-TV. Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The entry period for the contest starts no later than Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5am through Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:59 pm. WGN-TV reserves the right to extend the contest deadlines in its sole discretion.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: Once all submissions are received, a panel of WGN-TV judges will review all eligible entries and select four (4) Winners based upon weather presentation/originality (50%), positive attitude (25%), and photogenic/on-screen appeal (25%). The four (4) winners’ parents or guardians will be notified by telephone on or around August 6, 2019. The appearance dates for live weather forecasts on WGN Morning News beginning on: August 16, 2019. Children must be available for on-air appearance on the selected date. Parent must accompany the child for their on-air appearance. The entrants must meet all eligibility requirements in order to participate and submit all release forms signed by the winner and parent or legal guardian. WGN may consider ‘runners up’ for future engagements as a “Friday Forecaster.”

If the winner or the parent/guardian is determined to be ineligible, cannot be reached by within three days from notification, or otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules, the child submitted shall be disqualified, and another child may be selected as a winner.

4. THE PRIZES: There will be Four (4) Winners chosen who will be present a live weather forecast as “Friday Forecaster” on the WGN Morning News beginning on August 16, 2019

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Company, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Contest is open to legal residents of the United States. Entrants must be between 2nd and 4th grade (ages 7 thru 10) at time of entry. All children whose videos are submitted and parent or guardian must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana.

c. Entrants who have won a prize from WGN-TV since March 16, 2019 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name and video: By entering, each child and their guardian grant permission, without further compensation, to WGN-TV, contest sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, video entry, likeness and biographical material for broadcast, online and promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each child entrant and his/her parent or guardian agree that if their child is selected as a winner, they will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to another child if the winning child and guardian do not execute the prepared form of release and waiver prior to the appearance, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, the child winner and parent/guardian agree to release WGN-TV from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, WGN-TV may, at its discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash.

e. Warranties: By entering, each entrant warrants and represents that his/her entry (video) is the entrant’s own original creation, does not violate the rights of any other person or entity (including but not limited to copyrights and trademarks), does not contain offensive, defamatory, vulgar or profane content, and does not contain fraudulent or false information about the entrant.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions. WGN-TV reserves the right to delay or postpone appearances by winners in case of breaking news.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/about/wgntv-privacy-policy-story,0,4156562.htmlstory

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending an envelope to: WGN-TV “Friday Forecaster” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending an envelope to WGN-TV Morning News “Friday Forecaster” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after July 22 and before August 16, 2019.