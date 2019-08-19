In connection with WGN-TV’s Birthday Club, the station will be awarding a Grand Prize to one lucky winner who enters. WGN-TV anticipates having a new contest every month during 2019, though the station may discontinue the contest after any monthly contest ends. The Grand Prize will be announced for each month’s contest. Anyone who enters but does not win will automatically be entered in any future Birthday Club contest(s) in succeeding months. One Grand Prize per person per year. See rules below for complete details.

OFFICIAL WGN-TV BIRTHDAY CLUB RULES FOR JUNE 2019

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. Log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “WGN-TV BIRTHDAY CLUB” contest logo to enter. Fill out the entry form with your name, e-mail address, address, birthdate, and phone number. You will have an opportunity to join the WGN Birthday Club by checking the box in the entry form. You do not need to join the Birthday Club in order participate in or win the monthly contest. Entrants must use their own names. Entries become the property of WGN-TV and will not be returned. WGN-TV is not responsible for entries that are lost, incomplete, garbled, corrupted, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The June Birthday Club Contest runs from Friday May 31, 2019 at 1:00pm thru Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11:59am.

3. SELECTION OF WINNER: There will be one prize winner chosen in a random drawing of all entrants participating in the “WGN Birthday Club” on or about the following date:

May Grand Prize winner will be chosen on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 12 noon

a. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Winner will be notified by e-mail or phone. If the Winner does not respond, reply to email or cannot be found within forty-eight (48) hours of e-mail notification or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining entries for that specific prize. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household per year.

4. THE PRIZE: JUNE Prize: One (1) Party for 10 people at Raging Waves Waterpark located at 4000 N Bridge St, Yorkville, IL 60560. Prize will include $100 in “Splash Cash”, redeemable at the waterpark. (ARV: $450)

5. Winner must pick up prize at WGN-TV Studios located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618. Winner must bring a valid photo ID to claim the Prize. The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

6. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, Tribune Media Company, Raging Waves and any prize sponsors listed within the rules and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 21 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since January 30, 2019 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

7. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to WGN-TV and Raging Waves, the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash.

8. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

9. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacy

10. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WGN-TV “BIRTHDAY CLUB JUNE” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, by June 30, 2019.

11. WINNER LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to “WGN-TV’s BIRTHDAY CLUB JUNE” February Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after June 30, 2019 and before August 31 2019.