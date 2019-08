CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is issuing an alert after an attempted sexual assault on campus.

Police said a 21-year-old student was approached from behind shortly after midnight Monday at 56th and Drexel.

A man then placed his arms around her torso, threw her to the ground and tried to assault her. The man ran away after the woman bit him on his arm, according to police.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect.

No one is in custody.