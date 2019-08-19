× Uber moving into Old Main Post Office, becoming building’s largest tenant

CHICAGO — Uber Technologies is moving into the Old Main Post Office, becoming the building’s largest tenant.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Uber signed a 10-year lease for 450,000 square feet of office space. The company will officially take over the space on Jan. 5, 2020 and begin remodeling work in the spring.

Uber’s space in the Old Main Post Office will become the company’s second-largest location, behind its headquarters in San Francisco. It’s still unclear how many employees will work there.

Uber will join other tenants including Walgreens, Ferrara Candy, Home Chef, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and ad firm AbelsonTaylo.