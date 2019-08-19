Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
How does a vintage weather predictor work?
-
Muggy tropical air, scattered thunderstorms
-
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Air and Water Show
-
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
Is the Temperature Humidity Index (THI) the same as dew point?
-
100-degree heat index and scattered showers/thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening
-
-
Widely scattered thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area this afternoon/evening
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Water towers and tornado destruction