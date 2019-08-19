Officer injured during armed robbery in south suburbs, source says

DOLTON, Ill. — Police in the south suburbs are investigating a shooting in which an officer was injured.

The incident happened Monday in the 500 block of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton.

A police source tells WGN Investigates the injured police officer is from the Dolton Police Department. That officer approached an armed robbery as it happened at Sibley Motors and shots were fired.

One offender was shot and taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital.

The injured officer dislocated his shoulder during an altercation, according to the source.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.