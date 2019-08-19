Parents upset after student who had ‘hit list’ may start school at Evanston Township HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Exclusive

EVANSTON, Ill. — Parents in Evanston were upset after getting a phone call from school officials telling them an eighth grade student made a “hit list” and “safe list” last year, and may be returning to class as a freshman at Evanston Township High School.

Parents said they got a phone call on Friday from a dean who told them for the first time about the male student who was previously at Chute Middle School. The student could start high school as soon as Monday.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said she’s worried about the safety of her niece and nephew who both attend the school. The family said they got a call on Friday from an administrator who wanted to ask her niece specific questions about the former eighth grader.

The woman said the student was pulled out of class for 30 days but was then allowed to come back and finish out the school year.

She said the parents had no idea when it happened last year, and said that Friday, the school administrator wasn’t very forthcoming with information. However, it was clear the school was trying to evaluate whether the former middle schooler should be able to start classes this week with the same group of kids he allegedly threatened to kill last spring.

Evanston police confirmed they were aware of an incident and their investigation is now closed.

Police said they always plan for more police presence on the first day of school and this year will be no different.

"If schools don’t learn to communicate with parents and students and one another, it’s not going to stop," the woman said.

Parents said District 65 should have told them about the incident last spring when it happened.

“He hasn’t done anything yet, but I think there are enough signs that there’s some kind of disturbance that it needs to be evaluated thoroughly,” the woman said.

WGN has reached out to both District 65 and District 202. WGN has not heard back.