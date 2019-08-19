× Mother, daughter plead not guilty in murders of Ochoa-Lopez and her newborn son

CHICAGO — The mother and daughter accused of killing a pregnant Chicago teen and cutting her unborn baby from her womb were arraigned Monday.

Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa pleaded not guilty to the murders of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her newborn son, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. Baby Yovanny’s cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain. He lived in intensive care for 53 days with severe brain damage before passing away.

Prosecutors say the Figueroas lured Ochoa-Lopez to their home on April 23 with an offer to sell her baby supplies. They say Clarisa strangled Ochoa-Lopez, and removed the baby from the 19-year-old’s womb. She was also accused of claiming baby Yovanny as her own.

Piotr Bobak, Clarisa’s boyfriend, is charged with concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice in the death of Ochoa-Lopez.

Ochoa’s family says they want Bobak charged with murder. They also want the mother and daughter to be tried together.

The court has ruled that both murder cases will be combined into one trial.