Lunchbreak: Kentucky style lamb sandwich

Head Butcher and Chef Rob Levitt
Publican Quality Meats
825 West Fulton Market Street Chicago, IL, 60607
312-445-8977
http://www.publicanqualitymeats.com
Recipe:
Ewe Moon of Kentucky
Ingredients:
1 lamb neck or 3 lamb fore shanks
Rye Bread
1 quart chicken stock
Rub:
1 C dark brown sugar
4T black pepper
3T garlic powder
2C Worcestershire sauce
2 C tomato paste
1/2 C yellow mustard
Kohlrabi slaw ingredients:
2 medium kohlrabi
1 small red onion
2 T dijon mustard
2 T whole grain mustard
1/2 C apple cider vinegar
1 C olive oil
Salt
Directions:
- Season the lamb with salt and pepper, place on a rack and refrigerate overnight.
- After refrigerating, sear the lamb on a hot grill or in a cast iron pan. If you are feeling ambitious and have a smoker, smoke the lamb for a few hours. Let rest.
- Whisk together the rub ingredients. You will end up with more than you need, but you'll want it to season the finished sauce later. It should be the consistency of a loose paste.
- Slather the rested lamb with the rub and place in a Dutch oven or any ovenproof pan with a tight-fitting lid.
- Add the chicken stock and place in a preheated 250 F oven for 3 hours or until the meat pulls easily off the bone.
- Carefully remove lamb from pan and once cool enough to handle, pull the meat and discard the bones and fat.
- Add some of the cooking liquid to the pulled lamb to moisten and add more of the rub until it tastes amazing.
- Peel kohlrabi and shred on the large holes of a box grater. Peel red onion, remove core and slice thin. Combine in a mixing bowl.
Whisk together mustards, vinegar and olive oil. Mix into kohlrabi and add salt to taste.
- Serve on dark rye bread or buns with a tangy, mustardy slaw.
Serves 6 (or 4 plus leftovers)