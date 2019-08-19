Lunchbreak: Kentucky style lamb sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Head Butcher and Chef Rob Levitt

Publican Quality Meats

825 West Fulton Market Street Chicago, IL, 60607

312-445-8977

http://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

Recipe:

Ewe Moon of Kentucky

Ingredients:

1 lamb neck or 3 lamb fore shanks

Rye Bread

1 quart chicken stock

Rub:

1 C dark brown sugar

4T black pepper

3T garlic powder

2C Worcestershire sauce

2 C tomato paste

1/2 C yellow mustard

Kohlrabi slaw ingredients:

2 medium kohlrabi

1 small red onion

2 T dijon mustard

2 T whole grain mustard

1/2 C apple cider vinegar

1 C olive oil

Salt

Directions:

- Season the lamb with salt and pepper, place on a rack and refrigerate overnight.

- After refrigerating, sear the lamb on a hot grill or in a cast iron pan. If you are feeling ambitious and have a smoker, smoke the lamb for a few hours. Let rest.

- Whisk together the rub ingredients. You will end up with more than you need, but you'll want it to season the finished sauce later. It should be the consistency of a loose paste.

- Slather the rested lamb with the rub and place in a Dutch oven or any ovenproof pan with a tight-fitting lid.

- Add the chicken stock and place in a preheated 250 F oven for 3 hours or until the meat pulls easily off the bone.

- Carefully remove lamb from pan and once cool enough to handle, pull the meat and discard the bones and fat.

- Add some of the cooking liquid to the pulled lamb to moisten and add more of the rub until it tastes amazing.

- Peel kohlrabi and shred on the large holes of a box grater. Peel red onion, remove core and slice thin. Combine in a mixing bowl.

Whisk together mustards, vinegar and olive oil. Mix into kohlrabi and add salt to taste.

- Serve on dark rye bread or buns with a tangy, mustardy slaw.

Serves 6 (or 4 plus leftovers)