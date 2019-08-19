Lunchbreak: Kentucky style lamb sandwich

Posted 12:12 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, August 19, 2019

Head Butcher and Chef Rob Levitt

Publican Quality Meats

825 West Fulton Market Street Chicago, IL, 60607

312-445-8977

http://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

Recipe:

Ewe Moon of Kentucky

Ingredients: 

1 lamb neck or 3 lamb fore shanks

Rye Bread

1 quart chicken stock

Rub:

1 C dark brown sugar

4T black pepper

3T garlic powder

2C Worcestershire sauce

2 C tomato paste

1/2 C yellow mustard

Kohlrabi slaw ingredients:

2 medium kohlrabi

1 small red onion

2 T dijon mustard

2 T whole grain mustard

1/2 C apple cider vinegar

1 C olive oil

Salt

Directions: 

- Season the lamb with salt and pepper, place on a rack and refrigerate overnight.

- After refrigerating, sear the lamb on a hot grill or in a cast iron pan. If you are feeling ambitious and have a smoker, smoke the lamb for a few hours. Let rest.

- Whisk together the rub ingredients. You will end up with more than you need, but you'll want it to season the finished sauce later. It should be the consistency of a loose paste.

- Slather the rested lamb with the rub and place in a Dutch oven or any ovenproof pan with a tight-fitting lid.

- Add the chicken stock and place in a preheated 250 F oven for 3 hours or until the meat pulls easily off the bone.

- Carefully remove lamb from pan and once cool enough to handle, pull the meat and discard the bones and fat.

- Add some of the cooking liquid to the pulled lamb to moisten and add more of the rub until it tastes amazing.

- Peel kohlrabi and shred on the large holes of a box grater. Peel red onion, remove core and slice thin. Combine in a mixing bowl.

Whisk together mustards, vinegar and olive oil. Mix into kohlrabi and add salt to taste.

- Serve on dark rye bread or buns with a tangy, mustardy slaw.

Serves 6 (or 4 plus leftovers)

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.