Luis Medina joins Sports Feed to talk Bears & Cubs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - This is the time of year that he enjoys the most.

The Cubs are once again making a charge for the postseason, testing fan's nerves along the way, yet still sitting in a tie for first place heading into the middle of August. As that goes on, the Bears are patiently making their way through the preseason, keeping their starters rested while look ahead to the September 5th opener against the Packers at Soldier Field.

Both storylines mean that Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation is a busy man, but he did have the time to stop by Sports Feed to discuss both teams with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday night.

