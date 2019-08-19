× ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ is returning

Kevin Smith, Netflix and Mattel are teaming up for a new “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” series.

Smith announced the news of “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” this past weekend at Power-Con which was held in Anaheim, California.

The famed director will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the animated series, which picks up where the ’80s series left off and will on the “unresolved storylines of the classic ’80s era.”

“There’s no reason to break this in order to present it to people, it’s wonderful the way it is,” Smith said during a Pixel Dan interview after the announcement. “For us, when we went into it, it was like ‘All right, let’s just keep the classic era going.'”

Smith also tweeted a story about the announcement.

“By the Power of Grayskull! I have to shower! No – I mean I have the flour! Myah!,” he wrote. “One more try: I HAVE THE POWER! Thank you @Mattel and @netflix for letting my play in your Universe! I promise: this will not be a Stinkor! #MOTU.”

The series originally ran from 1983-85 and there was “The New Adventures of He-Man” which ran for a year starting in 1990 before the original series was rebooted from 2002-04.