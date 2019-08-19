First look at luxury condos inside Chicago’s iconic Tribune Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Once the home of the Chicago Tribune, the Tribune Tower is now a luxury condo building and we're finally getting a preview of what the condos will look like.

CIM Group and Golub & Company, who together bought the property from Tribune Media for $240 million in 2016, released photos and renderings of their plans over the weekend, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The most expensive condos are on the 24th floor of the building. Those have four bedrooms with terraces and dramatic arch windows.

There are more than 160 residences, and they will sell from $700,000 to $7 million.

A model unit will open to potential buyers Aug. 29.