× Charges pending against man in connection to Indiana teen’s abduction

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A teenager from Crown Point who was the subject of an Amber Alert will be reunited with her family as an arrest has been made in connection with her abduction.

The FBI said 16-year-old Madison Eddlemon was found safe in Arkansas Sunday morning, and relatives are traveling there Monday to bring her back home to Indiana.

The Amber Alert was issued after a car belonging to Eddlemon was found abandoned in Crown Point, IN, with some of her belongings inside and the windows cracked.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, 22 of St. John, was found with Eddlemon and was taken into police custody in Arkansas.

The girl’s family believes she was kidnapped by Curry-Fishtorn, who they had an order of protection against because he stalked Eddlemon in the past.

Curry-Fishtorn is awaiting extradition back in to Indiana where he will likely face multiple charges.