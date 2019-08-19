× Band of showers/t-storms moving east south of I-88 and I-290 this Monday evening

At 6:30PM CDT the northern tip of a north-south oriented band of showers and thunderstorms was located near the intersection of Interstate-39 and Interstate-88. The band of storms was moving east about 20 miles per hour. Strongest storms will have brief heavy downpours, lightning and wind gusts to 40 mph or so.

The storms will reach an Aurora-Joliet-Morris line around 7:30PM and approach the Illinois/Indiana state line by 8:30/9:00PM, moving on into Indiana, if it holds together.