× White Sox give up 4 homers in 9-2 loss to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Ohtani hit his first home run since July 27 and just his second since the All-Star break. He has a nine-game hitting streak, the longest of his young career.

Calhoun added his career-high 27th homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning. He hit 26 home runs in 2015 but hadn’t hit more than 19 in a season since. He also had his 100th hit of the season and 50 of those have gone for extra bases.

It was the first home run of Bemboom’s career, coming in his 17th career at-bat.

The Angels have won four of the last five games, taking three of four in the weekend series.

Eloy Jiménez homered and tripled for the White Sox.

Rookie Griffin Canning (5-6) pitched seven innings for just the second time, having previously done so May 18 in a victory over Kansas City.

Thaiss hit a three-run homer in the second inning off White Sox starter Dylan Cease (5-6). He was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored.

Canning hit James McCann with two outs in the fourth and then gave up his first hit and only run when Jiménez tripled to score McCann. It appeared Brian Goodwin, playing center field, lost the ball in the sunlight.

Jiménez hit his 22nd home run off reliever Adalberto Mejia in the ninth.

Cease allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked one and hit one.

Canning has 96 strikeouts through his first 18 major league games, second in Angels history behind Jered Weaver, who had 100 strikeouts in his first 18 games.