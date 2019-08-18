Weather threatens 61st Air and Water Show

Posted 7:26 AM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, August 18, 2019

CHICAGO — Thunderstorms may cause delays for the second day of the 61st Annual Air and Water Show.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a portion of the Chicago area until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Thousands are expected to head to the Lakefront Sunday. Weather delayed the show Saturday for about 45 minutes. The Blue Angels show was also cut a little short, but for the most part, they got must of the show in. Along with the Blue Angels, the Red Arrows were a big draw. That team is from the United Kingdom.

