Sunday Brunch: BBQ Chicken Breakfast Hash

CHICAGO — The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile will host a rooftop BBQ to benefit The Children’s Miracle Network on Thursday, August 29 with fresh bites made from the hotel’s rooftop garden. Executive Sous Chef Chris Rolewicz will demonstrate how to make a BBQ Chicken Breakfast Hash.
The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Summer Rooftop BBQ
Thursday, August 29
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
540 N. Michigan Ave.
Chicago
BBQ Chicken Breakfast Hash
6 oz grilled chicken thighs, diced
1 baked potato, diced
1/2 grilled sweet onion, diced
1 grilled sweet bell pepper
1 tsp chopped garlic
Chopped fresh thyme, basil, sage
4 sunny side up eggs
- Saute potatoes on medium heat in non-stick skillet with oil, salt, and pepper until browned, about 2 minutes
- Add chicken, peppers, onions and continue to saute and continue to saute on medium heat until hot, about 1 minute
- Once hot turn heat to low and add garlic, thyme, sage, and basil for one minute
- Turn off hash and let rest
- Crack eggs into a separate non-stick skillet on medium heat with butter and lightly season with salt
- Gently baste eggs with the melted butter until the white is cooked and the yolk is bubbling but still soft.
- Gently take eggs out with spatula and place over the hash.
- Garnish with fresh herbs and enjoy
- The hotel’s Summer Rooftop BBQ will take place on Thursday, August 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. atop the rooftop garden, that’s typically closed to the public.
- Tickets are $40 and include all food, drink, country music and a donation to The Children’s Miracle Network. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite here.
- The menu will feature summer BBQ favorites with ingredients from the rooftop garden incorporated including:
- BBQ Carrots with spiced creama and pistachio gremolata
- Smoked and Pickled Shrimp with corn;
- Crispy Shortrib with pickled cucumbers, Portugal peppers, XO sauce and savory caramel
- Cornbread with smoked cheddar and rooftop honey