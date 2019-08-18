Sunday Brunch: BBQ Chicken Breakfast Hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile will host a rooftop BBQ to benefit The Children’s Miracle Network on Thursday, August 29 with fresh bites made from the hotel’s rooftop garden. Executive Sous Chef Chris Rolewicz will demonstrate how to make a BBQ Chicken Breakfast Hash.

The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Summer Rooftop BBQ

Thursday, August 29

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

540 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago

BBQ Chicken Breakfast Hash