Storms rake area Sunday morning; August remains dry
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Rain moving through Chicago area
-
Strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon into the evening hours
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of the Chicago area until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon
Severe thunderstorms are sweeping east across the Chicago Metro area this Sunday morning
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
Mexican city covered in several feet of ice after freak summer hailstorm
Temps to sizzle here in longest warm streak since August; scattered t-storms possible tonight & isolated storms in higher humidities later this week; lake breezes to limit shoreline highs to mid 70s/low 80s Wednesday through Sunday
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week