× Storms moving east out of the area and all severe thunderstorm warnings have now expired- Flooding from heavy rainfall still possible into the early afternoon

The band of severe thunderstorms that swept east across the Chicago area this morning bringing high winds and heavy rainfall is now moving east out of the area. As of 9:30 am, all severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. Areal flood advisories remain in effect for portions of Cook, Du Page, and Will counties until about noon.

Severe thunderstorm watch #597 remains in effect through 1pm but may be canceled earlier if no new storms develop.