× Severe Weather Update

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Streamwood to Roselle to Downers Grove, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook and Highland Park.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK...PORTER AND CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES... At 733 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Chicago, or over Lake Station, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Alsip, Griffith, St. John, Midlothian and Chesterton.