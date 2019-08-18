× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of the Chicago area until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northern Illinois into northern Indiana until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon. A band of strong thunderstorms will move east across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana this morning with strongest storms packing damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour, heavy downpours, lightning and potentially large hail.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Northern Indiana Southwestern and south-central Lower Michigan Southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Sunday morning and afternoon from 605 AM until 100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...An increasingly organized band of thunderstorms should continue to strengthen through the remainder of the morning as it encounters a favorably moist and destabilizing air mass across the watch area. As this occurs, the threat for damaging wind should become more dense and intense, and isolated risk for a QLCS tornado may appear as well. See SPC mesoscale discussion 1785 for initial meteorological reasoning. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 135 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles southeast of Marseilles IL to 40 miles east northeast of Milwaukee WI.

IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE GRUNDY HENRY JO DAVIESS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LA SALLE LEE MCHENRY MERCER OGLE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO CHICAGO AREA INDIANA INDIANA COUNTIES ARE LAKE, PORTER, JASPER AND NEWTON Current regional weather radar...