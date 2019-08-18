Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of the Chicago area until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon

Posted 7:00 AM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, August 18, 2019

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for northern Illinois into northern Indiana until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon. A band of strong thunderstorms will move east across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana this morning with strongest storms packing damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour, heavy downpours, lightning and potentially large hail.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Extreme eastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southwestern and south-central Lower Michigan
     Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Sunday morning and afternoon from 605 AM until
     100 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...An increasingly organized band of thunderstorms should
   continue to strengthen through the remainder of the morning as it
   encounters a favorably moist and destabilizing air mass across the
   watch area.  As this occurs, the threat for damaging wind should
   become more dense and intense, and isolated risk for a QLCS tornado
   may appear as well.  See SPC mesoscale discussion 1785 for initial
   meteorological reasoning.



   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 135
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles southeast of
   Marseilles IL to 40 miles east northeast of Milwaukee WI.


IL 
   .    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                BUREAU              CARROLL             
   COOK                 DE KALB             DUPAGE              
   GRUNDY               HENRY               JO DAVIESS          
   KANE                 KANKAKEE            KENDALL             
   LAKE                 LA SALLE            LEE                 
   MCHENRY              MERCER              OGLE                
   PUTNAM               ROCK ISLAND         STEPHENSON          
   WHITESIDE            WILL                WINNEBAGO 

     CHICAGO AREA INDIANA INDIANA COUNTIES ARE

   LAKE, PORTER, JASPER AND NEWTON           

Current regional weather radar...
