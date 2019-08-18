× Severe thunderstorms are sweeping east across the Chicago Metro area this Sunday morning

Strong winds and heavy rain are accompanying severe thunderstorms that are sweeping east across the Chicago area early this Sunday morning. Some tree and power line damage has already been reported along the line of storms from southeast Wisconsin to the south suburbs of Chicago east into northwest Indiana.

There will be a break in the storms once they pass east of the area, but more storms could develop later this morning.

Severe thunderstorm watch #597 remains in effect for much of the Chicago area until 1pm this afternoon.