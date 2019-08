× Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for portions of Will, Kankakee and Cook counties until 9:30 am CDT this morning

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 827 AM CDT SUN AUG 18 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 930 AM CDT. * AT 827 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WILMINGTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, JOLIET, HAMMOND, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, CALUMET CITY, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, LANSING, NEW LENOX, BLUE ISLAND, DOLTON, PARK FOREST, ALSIP, MATTESON, MOKENA, FRANKFORT, MIDLOTHIAN, CHANNAHON AND CHATHAM. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 234 AND 246. I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 322 AND 358. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 134 AND 155. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 58 AND 74. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 58 AND 74. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 2. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 2. THIS INCLUDES... UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY...ROUTE 66 RACEWAY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, KANKAKEE RIVER STATE PARK, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.