Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Will, DuPage and Cook Counties until 8AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County Southern DuPage County Eastern Cook County Orange-shaded area on headlined map * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bolingbrook, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Plainfield, Wilmette, Lockport, Westmont and Homer Glen. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 260 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 355 and 358. I-88 between mile markers 129 and 140. I-94 between mile markers 39 and 65. I-290 between mile markers 13 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 39 and 65. I-355 between mile markers 4 and 23. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Toyota Park, Triton College, University of Chicago, Benedictine University, Hawthorne Park, Lewis University, Moraine Valley Community College, Morton Arboretum, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, US Cellular Field...IL Institute of Technology, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, Northerly Island, and North Central College.