× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Will/Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake/Porter Counties in Indiana until 8AM CDT,

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Will County Southeastern Cook County Porter County Lake County Orange-shaded area on highlighted map * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 720 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Highland, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest and Alsip. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 342 and 355. I-80 between mile markers 151 and 155. I-94 between mile markers 65 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 65 and 74. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 244 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Calumet, Valparaiso University, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Lake County Fairgrounds, Porter County Fairgrounds, Prairie State College, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and South Suburban College.