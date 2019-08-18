Paul M. Banks looks ahead to the 2019 college football season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to local football teams.

Who will start at quarterback for Northwestern? Can Lovie Smith finally get the Illini to a bowl game? What will Notre Dame have to offer after making the playoff for the first time?

Of course, there is the common question if anyone has a shot to knock Alabama or Clemson off the throne of college football.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net gave his thoughts on those questions during his most recent appearance on Sports Feed Sunday evening with Jarrett Payton. The guys talked about the local and national scene when it came to the upcoming FBS season.

