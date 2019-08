× New severe thunderstorm warning in effect for portions of Cook and Du Page counties until 9:15 am CDT this morning

000 WUUS53 KLOT 181320 SVRLOT ILC031-043-181415- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0109.190818T1320Z-190818T1415Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 820 AM CDT SUN AUG 18 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 915 AM CDT. * AT 820 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER LOMBARD, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, BOLINGBROOK, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, CAROL STREAM, PARK RIDGE AND ADDISON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 123 AND 140. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 48. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 24. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 48. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 15 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... BROOKFIELD ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, WHEATON COLLEGE, WRIGLEY FIELD, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE.