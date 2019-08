Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 77-year-old man who may be confused and need medical attention is missing.

Lonnie Fleming disappeared from 45th Street and Drexel Boulevard Saturday morning just before 6 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

He may be spotted around 70th Street and Jeffrey Street as well as 67th Street and South Shore Drive.

Anyone with information should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.