Former Bears running back Cedric Benson reported dead in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN – Former Bears running back Cedric Benson has passed away at the age of 36, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: Former UT and NFL football player Cedric Benson killed in Austin overnight motorcycle crash, family and friends confirm. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 18, 2019

The American-Statesman is reporting Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Hours before, Benson posted an image of the vehicle on his Instagram story saying, “My Saturday evening!”

Benson’s passenger also reportedly died in the crash. Two other adults were injured with non-life threatening injuries.

FINAL: Auto v Motorcycle at ~5600 blk Mount Bonnell Rd; #ATCEMSMedics advising 4 total patients – 2 adult patients, ~30's Male & 30's Female declared Deceased On Scene & 2 adult patients with non-life-threatening injuries will be non-transports. Expect extended road closures. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 18, 2019

Benson played 35 games in three seasons with the Bears, amassing 1,593 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected fourth overall in the 2005 NFL draft out of the University of Texas.