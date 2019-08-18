Former Bears running back Cedric Benson reported dead in motorcycle crash

Posted 10:26 AM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, August 18, 2019

AUSTIN – Former Bears running back Cedric Benson has passed away at the age of 36, according to multiple reports.

The American-Statesman is reporting Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Hours before, Benson posted an image of the vehicle on his Instagram story saying, “My Saturday evening!”

Benson’s passenger also reportedly died in the crash. Two other adults were injured with non-life threatening injuries.

Benson played 35 games in three seasons with the Bears, amassing 1,593 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected fourth overall in the 2005 NFL draft out of the University of Texas.

