× Cubs go ‘sledding’ during fun trip to Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA. – Nothing like having fun at the ballpark, especially when it’s one that’s quite a bit smaller than they’re used to.

Certainly, the Cubs did what they could do to enjoy themselves as they paid a visit to the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon.

Before their match-up with the Pirates at BB&T Ballpark at Bowman Field Sunday night, the team went to Howard Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport to meet with some of the competitors in the tournament.

Kyle Schwarber decided to do some pushups with one of the players and even had a message with others to pitcher Jon Lester.

⁦@JLester34⁩ team New England has a message for ya pic.twitter.com/nyTlbAGJRp — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) August 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and manager Joe Maddon joined with David Ross to continue at Williamsport tradition: Cardboard sliding down the hill at Lamade Stadium.

Enjoy this video of @ARizzo44 living his best life and sliding down a hill at the Little League World Series. pic.twitter.com/HwhMvXItlN — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 18, 2019

Joe Maddon and Anthony Rizzo are living their best lives 🛷 pic.twitter.com/5ebFl53JFW — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2019

Maddon wasn’t as successful during his first pitch attempt for one of the Little League tournament games, needing three attempts to finally hit the glove of the catcher.

Opening ceremonies ahead of Mid-Atlantic vs. West with the Chicago Cubs, including the ceremonial first pitch from Cubs Manager Joe Maddon. 3rd times the charm. #LLWS #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/iVfHxdFpV5 — Ethan Roy (@_ethanroy) August 18, 2019

But it was all in good fun for a unique afternoon and evening in Williamsport.