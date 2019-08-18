Cubs go ‘sledding’ during fun trip to Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, PA. – Nothing like having fun at the ballpark, especially when it’s one that’s quite a bit smaller than they’re used to.
Certainly, the Cubs did what they could do to enjoy themselves as they paid a visit to the Little League World Series on Sunday afternoon.
Before their match-up with the Pirates at BB&T Ballpark at Bowman Field Sunday night, the team went to Howard Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport to meet with some of the competitors in the tournament.
Kyle Schwarber decided to do some pushups with one of the players and even had a message with others to pitcher Jon Lester.
Meanwhile, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and manager Joe Maddon joined with David Ross to continue at Williamsport tradition: Cardboard sliding down the hill at Lamade Stadium.
Maddon wasn’t as successful during his first pitch attempt for one of the Little League tournament games, needing three attempts to finally hit the glove of the catcher.
But it was all in good fun for a unique afternoon and evening in Williamsport.