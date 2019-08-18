× Bears cut Elliott Fry, leaving Eddy Pineiro the only kicker on the roster for now

LAKE FOREST – For now, the Bears have a winner in their kicking competition for the 2019 season.

That would be Eddy Pineiro, who is the only one at the position left on the roster after the team decided to cut Elliott Fry this morning.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived K Elliott Fry. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 18, 2019

Head coach Matt Nagy said the team informed the kicker of their decision this morning, just 36 hours after the Bears’ second preseason game against the Giants Friday night. He said it was done to give Pineiro more kicks during the remaining part of the preseason and allow him to proceed as if he’s the starter.

Nagy didn’t rule out bringing in another kicker during camp before the regular season to resume the competition.

Fry missed his only field goal attempt of the night from 47 yards in the second quarter while also hitting an extra point. He’d made his only field goal and extra point attempt in the first preseason game against the Panthers.

After going 1-for-2 against Carolina in the first game, Pineiro made both of his kicks against the Giants on Friday, hitting from 41 yards in the first quarter then 27 before the end of the first half.

Now it’s Pineiro’s job to win or lose for the rest of the preseason as he tries to bring consistency to a position that hasn’t had it the last few years.