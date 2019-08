× Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued- This one for portions of Du Page and Cook counties and will be in effect until 9:30 am CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 841 AM CDT SUN AUG 18 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 930 AM CDT. * AT 841 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MIDWAY AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, WESTMONT, BROOKFIELD, HINSDALE, LEMONT, LA GRANGE, FOREST PARK, JUSTICE, SUMMIT, WORTH, LYONS, BURR RIDGE AND RIVERSIDE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 270 AND 294. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 49 AND 59. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 29. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 49 AND 59. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 8 AND 10, AND MILE MARKER 12 AND NEAR MILE MARKER 14. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, US CELLULAR FIELD...IL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND.