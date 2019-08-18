2 women injured after hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck two women on the South Side.

It happened at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The driver hit the women while turning left from South Halsted Street onto the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue.

One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a head injury. The other woman was also taken to Stroger Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said a newer model silver Jeep Cherokee with all black rims was involved. It has extensive damage on the drivers' side and the front door is covered with plastic and tape.

