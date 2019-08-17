Wheeling man charged with attempted murder of ISP Trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEELING, Ill. — A Wheeling man who was charged with attempted murder of an Illinois State Trooper appeared in bond court Saturday.

Investigators said Volodymyr Dragan, 43, shot the 32-year-old trooper Thursday when officers tried to execute an arrest warrant at his home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dragan was wanted after a traffic stop on Interstate-294 around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said he was taken into custody after he fired shots from inside his home near Manchester Drive and Park Avenue.

Dragan faces multiple charges: Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer (Class X Felony), Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) and Attempted Murder (Class X Felony).

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital Friday.