Saturday storms developing, possible showers during the Chicago Air and Water Show
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Noon Thursday until late Saturday for the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
Severe weather threat ends here, but some heavy rainfall still possible especially across the southern suburbs
Excessive heat Warning entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana until 7PM CDT Saturday
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Chicago/Cook County Thursday afternoon through Friday into Saturday afternoon
Tornado Watch canceled, threat of rain remains
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
Storms to usher in period of extended warmth
Excessive Heat Warning in effect into Saturday
Clearing over most of the area after showers/thunderstorms move off to the east