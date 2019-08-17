Record heat of August 1947—Cool summer turns torrid
An atmospheric “battle” between record heat in the Southeast and cool temps in the West keeps storms erupting from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic; blocking aloft has pattern locked in for now—though rains to turn off for a day amid sunshine Friday
Afternoon heating to drive a few inland showers next 2 afternoons; intense heat Monday prompted advisories from Arizona to the Gulf; comparable heat/humidity in August, 1987 produced record rains which made it our wettest month
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Chicago temps & air conditioner use up in a “warmer than normal” summer; 2 of past 3 months have posted surpluses; humid tropical air on the way—sporadic showers & t-storms too; heat records broken in the Southwest—38% of Lower 48 topped 90-deg Thursday
Triple digit heat is demolishing records in the West, buckling the jet stream north into Canada; the resulting downstream “NW” upper wind flow has cool air cascading into the nation’s Heartland; a wet storm’s to spin up in coming days here
Rain & thunder chances & coverage to surge Wed afternoon & night as summer storm spins up; system’s backside winds to churn Lake Michigan producing 2 to 4 ft. Chicago shoreline waves Thursday; blistering heat breaking more records out West
What were the temps from July 26-July 31, 1934 and was August nearly as warm?
Has there ever been a year with an August cooler than September in Chicago?
Upcoming heat forces Chicago to reflect on worst natural disaster in city history: 1995 heat wave that killed 739
It seems as if weather systems have been moving more slowly in recent years. Is this possible?
Dry conditions following cool, wet first half of summer