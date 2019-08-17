Rain causes delays at Chicago’s Air and Water Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Hundreds of thousands of people were on the Lakefront Saturday for the 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

The highlight was the US Navy Blue Angels and the United Kingdom's Red Arrows, but spectators were hoping for more blue skies since rain caused some delays. However, spectators still enjoyed the sight.

Cheryal Vandini, attendant, said the show is a sign of summer coming to an end.

"It's kind of like a kick-off to school," Vandini said.

It's one last weekend of fun together as a family.

"It's something you look forward to," Marisa Vandini, attendant, said. "It's a big thing for the last hurrah for the summer."

While most eyes are on the show, Wally Lopez was there for something else. His daughter Ashley joined the US Air Force and is part of one of the ceremonies this weekend. Her younger sister will follow in her footsteps next year.

One couple met at an air show. Justin Hill is a pilot with a Canadian air team and his wife Kate has worked in the air show industry for 11 years. They are expecting their first child. They asked the Red Arrows to let their family know if they are having a boy or girl in October.

The Air and Water show will continue Sunday.