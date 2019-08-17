× Next year the White Sox home opener is March 26 and the Cubs on March 30. How often has snow fallen on those dates?

Dear Tom,

Next year the White Sox home opener is March 26 and the Cubs on March 30. How often has snow fallen on those dates?

Bill Penzel,

Arlington Heights

Dear Bill,

There may be some Chicago snowball next spring. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the city’s 135 years of March snowfall data and snow has fallen in more than 30% of the years on March 26, the Sox opening day. Measurable snow fell on 18 days, most recently in 2002, and traces fell on 24 days. The heaviest snowfall was 8.9 inches in 1970 and the greatest snow depth was 17 inches in 1930. March 30, the Cubs’ home opener, fared a bit better with snow falling more than 20% of the years. Measurable snow fell in 17 years, most recently in 1988 with trace amounts in 15 years. The heaviest snowfall was 7.8 inches in 1926 and produced the greatest snow depth — 8 inches.