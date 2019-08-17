For more weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Muggy tropical air, scattered thunderstorms
-
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
-
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Temperatures increase with possible thunderstorms
-
Heat wave coming to an end with expected thunderstorms
-
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far
-
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Partly cloudy with likely thunderstorms
-
Hot, humid weekend approaches
-
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
-
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon