Crown Point police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Crown Point Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a 16-year-old girl.

Madison Elizabeth Eddelmon was last seen in her car in Crown Point. The car was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia Drive and Sherwood Drive. Some of her belongings were inside the car with the windows cracked.

Her family said they last spoke to her 9 p.m. on Friday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Police said Eddelmon is believed to be with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, who her family has a protective order against for stalking. He is believed to be driving a black or gray Chevy Cobalt.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches and 158 lbs.

Anyone with information on Eddelmon’s whereabouts should contact Crown Point Police at 219-663-2131.