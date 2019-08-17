14-year-old shot by street gunfire
-
14-year-old charged with firing shots at Rockford police
-
27-year-old woman shot and killed in Little Village
-
15 people shot in weekend gun violence
-
5 teens charged with murder following attempted Lake Co. car theft, fatal shooting of 14-year-old
-
18-year-old wounded in Old Town shooting
-
-
6 shot in East Garfield Park, most of the victims are women
-
Woman fatally shot in West Suburban Aurora, police
-
14-year-old boy shot in face in Englewood
-
5-year-old shot, 2 stabbed on South Side
-
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in McKinley Park
-
-
4 shot during party on Chicago’s West Side
-
Teen in custody in shooting death of 16-year-old girl in Kenosha home
-
14-year-old charged in teen’s accidental fatal shooting in suburban home